Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,156 shares of company stock worth $3,481,100. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

