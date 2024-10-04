Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $94,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

