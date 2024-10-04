Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,675 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1,337.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after buying an additional 1,116,340 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,093,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,952,000 after purchasing an additional 573,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 439,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 424,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

