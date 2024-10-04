Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 668,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after buying an additional 774,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,236 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.89 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

