Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.