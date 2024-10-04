Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,069,000 after purchasing an additional 141,312 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 85,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

