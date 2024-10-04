Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,615 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.67.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Pareto Securities upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

