Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,573,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,677,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.