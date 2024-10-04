Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,376 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

