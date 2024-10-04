Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,434.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219,913 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,395,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,322,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $136.00 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 743.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

