Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

