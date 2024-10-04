Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semler Scientific by 68.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 67,282 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semler Scientific by 150.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 84,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMLR opened at $24.05 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

