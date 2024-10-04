Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

