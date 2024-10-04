NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 10,601 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $198,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.