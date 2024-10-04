NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 13,713 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

