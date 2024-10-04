NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 5,846 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

