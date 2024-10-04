NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 58,767 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 815.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,767 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3,502.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after buying an additional 773,051 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,909,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 284,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 101.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,076 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $447.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

