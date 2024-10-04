NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

