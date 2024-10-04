NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 10,364 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Fidus Investment worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $610.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.40. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

