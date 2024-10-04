NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $107.54 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $109.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

