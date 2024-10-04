NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

