NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 749.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
NYSE TDG opened at $1,419.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $805.40 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,324.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,290.52.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Stories
