NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,645,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 41.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.