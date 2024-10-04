NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
