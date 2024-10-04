NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $124.70 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

