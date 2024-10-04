NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 446,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 265,096 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

