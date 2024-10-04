NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $374,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

