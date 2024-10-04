NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $183.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

