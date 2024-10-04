NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,368 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 287,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,927,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 479.3% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 97,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

