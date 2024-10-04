NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITA opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.