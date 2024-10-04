NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,510,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $277.35 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

