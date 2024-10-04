NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,460 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 608,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 129,078 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 620,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 52,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

