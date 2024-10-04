NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 814 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $86.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.