Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.12. 867,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,116,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.