Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,988,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,774 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

