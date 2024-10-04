Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

