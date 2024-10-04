NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 941,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

NexImmune Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $287,910.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

