Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NXST opened at $162.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

