Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.20). Approximately 258,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 137,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Nexteq in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of £58.49 million, a PE ratio of 827.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.43.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

