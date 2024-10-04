NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.02 and last traded at $83.40. Approximately 1,898,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,839,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $271,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

