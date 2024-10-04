Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.23 and last traded at 0.26. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.27.
Nexus Uranium Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.32.
About Nexus Uranium
Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Uranium
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a support level?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.