Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.23 and last traded at 0.26. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.27.

Nexus Uranium Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.32.

About Nexus Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.