NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NI were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NI by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NI by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NI by 65.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.47 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.36. NI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $87.81 million for the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

