NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,779 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $34,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in NMI by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NMI by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 11.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

