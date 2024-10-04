NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 431,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 537,460 shares.The stock last traded at $41.44 and had previously closed at $41.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMI

NMI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in NMI by 135.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.