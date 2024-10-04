Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NSYS stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.53.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.