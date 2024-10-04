Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company's stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

