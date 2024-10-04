North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.19), with a volume of 638397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.15).

North American Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.57. The firm has a market cap of £405.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4,428.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is -17,142.86%.

Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust

About North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £300,000 ($401,284.11). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.