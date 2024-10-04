Northland Capmk Weighs in on Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of GRRR stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

