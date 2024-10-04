Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 372,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 287,076 shares.The stock last traded at $39.10 and had previously closed at $39.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 686.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12,044.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

