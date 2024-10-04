Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,334 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

BBH opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.26. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $183.64.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

