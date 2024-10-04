Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

